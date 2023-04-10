Pop-up 'park' to bring food trucks, concerts to downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new pop-up park in the middle of Salt Lake City will bring green space, food trucks and afternoon concerts to a downtown street for a few weeks this summer.

Installation of the temporary park is scheduled to begin April 17 on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South. The park's grand opening is May 1 and will stay in place until June 10.

Click on image below to see full-size map of park:

Lanes of traffic will remain open on 200 East even when the park opens.

The park is part of the city's plan to develop a "Green Loop" network that integrates city streets with green corridors for people to enjoy.



190 trees in large soil bags — a small temporary forest!

A small stage, seating areas, plazas, and public art

A badminton court

Food trucks will serve at lunchtime on weekdays

After-work concerts on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 pm

Saturday evenings in the Park – casual all-ages gatherings with live music, food truck, and beer garden 5-9:30 pm. Every Saturday during the event, except Memorial Day weekend.

"We've got six weeks to experiment with this pop-up and let us know what you think so that we can envision what a Green Loop could connect us for biking, walking and nature connection throughout Salt Lake City," said Salt Lake City Major Erin Mendenhall.

According to the city, the Green Loop will be developed over the next 5-10 years, with the first segment consisting of the 9-Line Trail. Long-term, the plan "has the potential to create up to 60 acres of forest integrated into 5.5 miles of city streets," the city claims.

Click on image below to see Green Loop plan: