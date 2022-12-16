Ice Castles in Midway set to open earlier than ever before this season

MIDWAY, Utah — A popular Utah attraction that brings fantasy to life with magical and massive pieces of ice is opening for the season earlier than ever before thanks to ideal weather conditions.

Ice Castles in Midway will officially open to the public on December 21, the earliest it's ever opened in its 12 years of being in Utah.

Last season, the attraction opened on January 14 after a warm winter made for less-than-ideal conditions. Then, the magical experience had to close in early February 2022 because of the warm weather.

This year, ice artisans have been working around the clock to create and harvest ice pieces to be used in the attraction. After a storm that blanketed Utah over the last several days, conditions continue to be perfect for this winter wonderland.

Visitors to the ice castles will be able to experience ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and ice displays embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The timing of the season-opening is perfect as many Utah families look for ways to make Christmas and the holiday season a little more magical.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in a press release. “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

The attraction will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but otherwise is open Monday to Saturday until February 4.

Tickets are required for Ice Castles and it's recommended you pre-purchase online as tickets do sell out quickly. Click here to schedule your visit and buy a ticket.