Popular local corn dog truck out of commission after catching fire on I-15

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A popular Utah food truck specializing in corn dogs will be unable to provide the deep-fried delicacies for the time being after it caught fire.

The "World's Best Corn Dogs" truck was traveling on I-15 near Ogden when it caught fire on Saturday. The driver, who was unhurt, pulled over to the side of the freeway, unable to save the vehicle from its tragic ending.

"We had to say goodbye to one of our trucks today," the business wrote in a Facebook post. "We appreciate all of the kind messages we have received, and are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused for all of our lovely customers!"

The truck was supposed to be at the Pleasant View Founders Day celebration on Saturday, but it obviously had to cancel those plans.

Members of the "You know your from Ogden if [sic]" Facebook group lamented the loss after one resident shared a photo of the fire.

"World's Best" does still have other trucks operating in Utah, although with one down, getting one of their dogs might be a bit more tricky in the near future.