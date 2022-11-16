Possible bomb threat reported at University of Utah Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Hospital has reported a potential bomb threat at its location in Salt Lake City.

Police and the Salt Lake Bomb Squad are currently on scene on the University of Utah campus, but say there is no threat to the public and no impact to school operations.

No injuries have been reported.

In a social media post, the hospital said it's working with law enforcement.

"We are continuing to secure the impacted area and we are prioritizing the safety of our team members and patients," the post said.

Salt Lake City Police Department Police vehicles outside the University of Utah Hospital following a reported bomb threat

