Post Malone cuts ribbon on custom-designed Raising Cane's restaurant

MIDVALE, Utah — After it was announced Post Malone played a key part in designing a Raising Cane's unlike any other in Utah, the global superstar stopped by for opening day.

The restaurant, located at 890 Fort Union Blvd in Midvale is not easy to miss as the entire exterior is bright Pink, with a giant brushed stainless steel "1" towering outside.

Posty made a special appearance at the new restaurant, where he sported a Raising Cane's t-shirt and welcomed guests who waited in line for opening day.

The CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, was also in attendance for the grand opening to help Posty cut a bright pink ribbon, signifying the opening of the remodeled restaurant.

"It's really fun to see it come to fruition," Graves said. "The idea was to be next level, over the top, to do something that's never been done before."

Inside the restaurant, the love for the rapper is strong as memorabilia decks the walls and a bright pink vending machine in the store is stocked with merch for customers to buy.

"This is just stuff that I've worn over the years," Posty explained. "They still have the musk on them, 100% collector's edition quality," he joked.

Another interesting feature of the restaurant are ping pong balls that make their way around the space in tubes.

Medieval bathrooms, pink walls, floors and seats complete the look that is Posty approved.

"With his ideas and his team's ideas, they really took it next level," Graves remarked.

Customers excitedly lined up despite the rain and snow to meet the superstar and set foot inside the uniquely inspired restaurant.

Snow and cold temperatures couldn't keep the throng of fans away as they crowded around Posty to get his autograph and flood into the new dining experience.

Many fans did not hesitate to order the "Posty's Way" box combo, which is served with a special napkin, sticker and 32-ounce collector's cup along with the meal of four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane's sauces, and an unsweet tea/lemonade mix.

It's a fan experience that will satisfy even the biggest Posty fans and who knows when you'll see one of Utah's most famous residents step inside for his favorite chicken meal.