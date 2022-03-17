Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Post Malone donates signed guitar to help Utah kids

IMG_2821.PNG
The Associated Press / Cottonwood Heights Police Department
Post Malone donates signed guitar to help abused Utah kids
IMG_2821.PNG
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 09:16:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone donated a signed guitar to help raise money for abused kids in Utah.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted that they had received the white Fender Squire from Post, who is a resident of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday.

Police were taking offers to buy the guitar through an email address and said that all proceeds would go to Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere