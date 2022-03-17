Post Malone donates signed guitar to help Utah kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone donated a signed guitar to help raise money for abused kids in Utah.
The Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted that they had received the white Fender Squire from Post, who is a resident of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday.
Police were taking offers to buy the guitar through an email address and said that all proceeds would go to Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids.
CHPD is helping the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office raise money for Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids. Post Malone donated this signed Fender Squire guitar to help raise money. If you’re interested in making an offer email an offer to: CampHopeUtah@ch.Utah.gov pic.twitter.com/eUqiHzp9JX— CH Police (@CHPolice) March 17, 2022