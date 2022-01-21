Postponed 'Hamilton' shows rescheduled at Eccles Theater

SALT LAKE CITY — The Eccles Theater has announced the rescheduled dates for performances of "Hamilton" that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

Starting Feb. 1, the show will reopen its run in Salt Lake City through Feb. 13, with an additional show added on Feb. 8 with tickets going on sale Wednesday.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Wednesday, January 12, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 13, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 14, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 4, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 19, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 20, 7:30 pm → Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 21, 8:00 pm → Friday, February 11, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 2:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 8:00 pm → Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 1:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 7:00 pm → Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm

Guests who already have tickets can use them on their corresponding dates and don't need to do anything else.

"We are grateful for the patience of our audience as we worked to announce this quick rescheduling of 'Hamilton.' Keeping 'Hamilton' in Salt Lake City just a little longer is only possible thanks to our partners at Salt Lake County, our friends at Live at the Eccles and, of course, the wonderful team at 'Hamilton,'” said Victor Hamburger with Mountain for Broadway Across America.