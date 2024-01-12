Powder Mountain closed for the entire day Friday due to 'severe weather'

EDEN, Utah — Much to the disappointment of skiers and snowboarders wanting to take advantage of over a foot of fresh snow, Powder Mountain announced it would be closed Friday due to "severe weather."

Saying the area received more than 15 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, the resort will be working on snow removal and avalanche mitigation for the entire day.

In addition to the fresh snow, 30-40 mile per hour winds were recorded in the area Friday, Powder Mountain explained.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office also announced the North Ogden Divide would be closed Friday through the weekend due to dangerous weather conditions.

"We will work to keep you informed and up to date with the road closure," officials said. "The Weber County Roads Department will reassess the avalanche danger on Monday the 15th to see if it is safe to reopen the North Ogden Divide."

As crews take a day to clean up, another storm is rolling into Utah with the potential of dropping several feet of snow in the mountains.