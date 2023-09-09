Watch Now
Power outages in Utah County, Summit County impacting thousands

Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 19:15:02-04

OREM, Utah — More than 5,000 Utah residents are without electricity Saturday afternoon due to power outages.

Rocky Mountain Power reports a cluster of 2,261 customers without power in Orem. The outage was discovered around 3:45 p.m. The company expects to have power restored by 9:30 p.m.

Another 2,922 customers in Kamas also lost power around 2:15 p.m. This outage is expected to be fixed by 2:30 a.m.

The causes of these power outages are not yet known.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.

