Pregnant pronghorn killed in hit-and-run accident in Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON N.P., Utah — National park officials are asking drivers to slow down after a pregnant animal was killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday in Bryce Canyon National Park.

Authorities say a female pronghorn was fatally struck near the park's entrance sign.

"Nothing in the park is worth endangering its wildlife by speeding, and respecting posted speed limits is all about respecting the lives that make Bryce Canyon so special," the park posted to Facebook.

Vehicles in the park are expected to remain below 30 mph to help protect wildlife, especially at this time of year due to many species giving birth.

"Please take it slow, be mindful of your surroundings, and enjoy a visit that's safe for everyone," the park asked.