Pregnant woman clocked driving 122 mph; swerved at trooper

NEPHI, Utah — A pregnant woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly swerving at a Utah Highway Patrol trooper after he attempted to stop her while driving 122 miles per hour.

Just before 11 a.m., Emily Marie Schantz was spotted driving 95 miles per hour just south of Nephi on Interstate 15. When a trooper attempted to stop her, Schantz accelerated away, reaching the speed of 122 mph.

Another trooper stationed a few miles ahead was set up to deploy spikes to deflate Schantz's tires. But as she approached the trooper, the 19-year-old allegedly swerved at him at high speed while he was standing on the right shoulder. The trooper had to run down a highway embankment to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Schantz was taken into custody after she drove down the embankment, disabling her vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found marijuana, THC vapes and an open bottle of whiskey.

Schantz, who did not have a driver license, told troopers that she was two weeks pregnant and had smoked marijuana earlier that morning, but did not drink the whiskey.

The teen was arrested and faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, driving under the influence, assault on a peace officer and failure to stop.