President Biden expected to speak on veteran benefits during Utah visit this week

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden is expected to make a stop in Utah on Thursday as he makes his way around other western states.

The larger trip will make stops in Arizona and New Mexico before stopping in the Beehive State.

READ: Biden's visit latest in long history of presidential trips to Beehive State

It's expected Biden will speak about the PACT Act on its one-year anniversary.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of veteran and survivor benefits in decades and aims to provide further health care to veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, FOX 13 News previously reported.

Veterans have until Wednesday, August 9 to file a claim and apply for the expanded benefits.

Biden will also participate in a campaign reception in Park City during his Utah visit.