Biden's visit latest in long history of presidential trips to Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY — Some big news announced Monday out of Washington as President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Utah next week as part of a 3-state tour.

"It’s a big deal," said historian Ron Fox. "I mean, we’ve had a number of [presidential visits] since the first one in October of 1875 and the last one of President Trump."

Trump's visit was way back in December 2017, that's why Fox says Biden's trip is so significant.

"It’s acknowledgment of one of the 50 states," he said. "We’re a harder state to get to, from the standpoint of a president's agenda because he’s going to where the votes are."

Biden once visited Utah as vice president in the Obama administration, but next week will be his first visit to the Beehive State as the Commander in Chief, but certainly not the first from a White House resident.

"We’ve seen visits from every president since Grant with the exception of three," said Fox.

Fox should know as he’s met many of the presidents who came; helping coordinate many of their appearances. He even authored the book "When the White House Comes to Zion" documenting so many of the historic Utah presidential stops.

"I’ve seen a lot of history," he expressed. "I’ve seen a lot of history."

Considering all the planning and security measures, there’s a lot that goes in to an official visit and fundraising stop, whether it’s for a couple hours or a couple days.

No matter the politics, Fox says the Biden visit is exciting.

"It’s history, you know? It’s a good thing! Richard Nixon showed up here on Pioneer Day in 1970. It’s always an exciting thing when a president comes," he said. "I mean, we’ve had some pretty fun things happen here."

During the visit, Biden is expected to address his administration‘s response to climate change. As for the specific details as to where he’ll be visiting and for how long, that has yet to be announced.