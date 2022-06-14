Watch
Price breakdown: What you pay for when you buy gas

As of Monday, a regular gallon of gas in Utah has reached an average price of near $5.02 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 19:52:22-04

The Energy Information Administration tracks the price and production of petroleum products. Prior to 2022, the highest annual average price for a gallon of regular was $3.50 in 2012.

When you pay for a gallon of gas, most of the cost goes towards the crude oil used as the basic ingredient. According to the EIA, the five dollars for a gallon of gas breaks down four ways:

  • Crude oil: $3.00
  • Refining: $.85
  • Distribution and Marketing: $.55
  • Taxes: $.60
