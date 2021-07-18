Pride flag stolen from home of Neon Trees lead singer's family

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The parents of Tyler Glenn, best known as the lead singer of Neon Trees, had a Pride flag stolen from their porch in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Deb Glenn said she awoke Thursday to an alert from her home's security camera system.

"We had this ring doorbell thing go off at like 2:37 in the morning," Deb said. "So, I quickly checked it and was like, 'What?!' I went outside and yup; my sign was gone."

Doorbell camera video:

Pride flag stolen from family of Neon Trees singer

She had purchased the sign at the Pride Story Garden event in Salt Lake City in June.

"I'm so disappointed in my neighborhood because we just moved here a year ago," she added. "I'm very supportive of LGBT, and how could anybody want to take this from my porch? That's why I had put in on the porch."

Tyler Glenn had just taken a picture with the sign a few days before the theft.

"Obviously, I was a little agitated that this would happen, but my immediate [concern] was just about my parents," Tyler said.

He then posted about the incident on his Instagram page, sharing the details of the crime with his more than 40,000 followers.

"Mostly because I wanted people to know that this kind of stuff is still happening in suburban neighborhoods," Tyler added.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, the theft at the Glenns' home was one of four complaints they received on Thursday related to Pride flag or other sign thefts.

"For someone to see that and be triggered that that could be wrong or bad and they need to take that and go vandalize it [is] just kind of to me a teachable moment to a lot of people that there's still this kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, hatred," Tyler said.

It's part of larger trend of Pride flag thefts and vandalism across the state.

Tyler came out as gay in 2014 and left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His mom said the incident gave her insight into the discrimination both her son and the LGBTQ community face on a daily basis.

"I kind of had a tiny glimpse as to the prejudices that he has received, and the entire LGBT community has," she said. "And so, I was hurt."

Tyler said for him and his family, it's much bigger than replacing a $20 sign.

"I just want people feel safe to be themselves," he said. "We're in America... Be free to, like, wave the flag that speaks to your morals and your values."

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video or has more information is encouraged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.