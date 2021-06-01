Pride Week begins with some changes

SALT LAKE CITY — Instead of a Pride parade and festival, the Utah Pride Center is hosting Pride Week this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions and social distancing.

Pride Week, which begins Tuesday, will consist of many activities, including the Pride Story Garden at Washington Square from June 3-7. The story garden has 20 different sections telling the history of the LGBTQ movement, a secret garden, a Studio 54 Dance garden and more.

A Pride rally will also be held on Sunday.

“To celebrate pride, it’s bringing all of our communities together and it’s something that we need to do, especially now after you know, we’re still in COVID and we wanna bring all of our communities together to show that we’re here for you, and that you’re not alone and that you’re loved,” said Utah Pride Center COO Jonathan Foulk.

Not only is Pride Week a way to bring the community together, but the celebration is the biggest fundraiser each year for the Utah pride Center, bringing in $1 million before the pandemic.

This year without the parade, the organization is expecting to bring in much less but they still hope to do well. All funds raised go to help the center put on life saving programs and services, like prevention suicide, mental health and youth and family services.