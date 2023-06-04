Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake City gives LGBTQ+ community a chance to celebrate

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 16,000 people flooded the streets of Salt Lake City Sunday morning to participate in the Pride Parade. With the support of nearly 50,000 onlookers, more than a hundred elaborately decorated floats showcased unity, love, and the celebration of diversity.

Camden Humphries, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, was excited for his first Pride Parade since publicly coming out.

"I kept it a secret for about 2 years, and then the day I graduated high school, I was out and proud. It was actually a year ago, almost to the day," Humphries said.

As the parade began, horns honked, drums were beaten, and flags waved. Humphries was accompanied by his boyfriend Sawyer Carlson.

"I never thought I'd be able to bring someone I love to Pride with me and celebrate our relationship. Being able to be ourselves is truly incredible," Carlson said.

Their friend Maddie Lysenko reveled in the experience. As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, she emphasized the importance of support.

"Lots of people around the country aren't getting that type of support. Having someone close to them that can show them, 'I love you no matter what,' is such a powerful impact," she said.

People at the parade loved the floats, and members of the LGBTQ+ community said it meant everything to see and hear the support.

"It makes all the difference when not only people show up, but they're loud and proud. They make it so accepting and easy for other people to be loud and proud," Moriah Cuskey said.

"It's amazing the people that show up, even if they're not a part of the LGBTQ+ community," Brianna Brooks added.

For individuals like Ben Chamberlain, the Pride Parade is a space where they feel empowered to be themselves.

"Walking down the street, you can just be who you are, and no one's going to take a second look at that," Chamberlain said. "I think that's amazing.

"There's not one thing that everyone has to be, and we get to witness that today as all these different types of people walk down the street and celebrate our uniqueness," Humphries added.

Lysenko, moved by the love in the atmosphere, described the event as "the most love you can see in a place."

Chamberlain also wants to remind everyone that that love should extend beyond Pride Month.

"In the years, there's so much up and down, a lot of bad. Being able to celebrate everyone for who they are throughout the year, I think it's important," Chamberlain said.