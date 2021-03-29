U of U holds LGBT+ Pride Week

The University of Utah's 2021 Pride Week is underway.

The annual series of events is intended to honor LGBTQIA+ histories, cultures and lives, the U of U LGBT Resource Center's website says.

Here is a list of the week's events and activities: (via lgbt.utah.edu)

Uniquely U Art Competition and Small Grants for Artist Program--All Week



An art experience inviting LGBTQIA+ people of all ages and their allies to express their intersecting identities through art in any medium. University of Utah students, staff, faculty, alumni, as well as community members are invited to submit their work. Here's how you can get involved: Small Grants for Artists: We want to give every participant access to as many resources as possible as they create their art pieces, so we are offering grants for art supplies that will be distributed in sliding scale and need-based format. You can apply to receive between $50 and $150. Grants will be awarded on a rolling-basis until funds run out. Application deadlines have passed, thank you to all who applied! Uniquely U Art Competition Meet Ups for Artists : These are virtual meet ups for artists to work on their projects together and share ideas. Join us Tuesday, March 16, 5pm and/or Thursday, March 18, 5pm to share ideas, get support and feedback, and be in community. Uniquely U Art Competition : Art work will be displayed in an online art show March 29-April 3. Online voting will be open all week so the public can vote for their favorites! This competition is open to students, staff, alumni, and community members. Check back here on March 29 to explore the gallery and to vote! 2 winners chosen by top number of votes by the public, 2 winners chosen by Uniquely U Art Competition committee. Winners will be announced on Saturday, April 3 at 6:00pm during a Facebook Live event on the LGBT Resource Center's page



Gaymer's Night | Monday, March 29 | 7pm | Virtual Event



Join Entertainment Arts and Engineering for a virtual evening of fun as we group up, play games, and celebrate all things LGBTQIA+.

There will be speakers (see information about speakers here), music, games, and more! Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more event details and some very exciting announcements, please join our Gaymer Night Discord Server!

Out at Work | Tuesday, March 30 | 12-2pm| Virtual Event



Will feature a panel of alumni talking about how they have navigated being LGBTQIA+ in the workplace followed by breakout rooms with facilitators on a variety of LGBTQIA+ employment topics, including: building inclusive environments in the workplace, healing from workplace trauma, a networking workshop, and managing LGBT+ discrimination in the workplace. Learn more about session topics and speakers here.

Gender Expansive Clothing Pop-up Shop | Wednesday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 10am-4pm



This event will feature a gender expansive clothing pop-up shop, including Mystery Boxes for pick up and mail.

*Registration Closed*

Trans Day of Visibility “What I Wish I Knew"Conference |Wed, March 31 | 9am-2pm | Virtual Event



Exploring your gender can feel like you are at a crossroads. So many things overlap as you try to find your path. The “What I Wish I Knew” conference is an event centered on information that will make navigating your path a little easier. This educational event with panels and presentations is open to all. So, if you are questioning, transgender, gender non-conforming or someone who interacts with those exploring their gender, this event will have information for you. Learn more about session topics and speakers here.

Watch Party: But I’m a Cheerleader | Thursday, April 1 | 7:30pm| Virtual Event



Celebrate Pride Week by joining us for a virtual movie party screening LGBTQ+ coming of age cult classic, But I'm a Cheerleader. This 1999 film staring Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall uses satire to explore coming out, conflicts between sexual identity and faith and family, and conversion therapy. This camp 90's classic brings the laughs and the tears with some empowering messages and killer 90s soundtrack. Sign up to get a movie watch party pack with snacks, reources, and some little surprises here and there, while supplies last!

Queer and Trans Students of Color Mixer/Networking Event | Friday, April 2 | 12-1:30pm| Virtual Event



This Pride Week we will be hosting a Queer and Trans Student of Color (QTSOC) social mixer! This virtual event invites queer and trans students of color to meet each other in a social setting, and to connect with a broader QTSOC network at the university. Gift cards for lunch will be provided to students who register, while supplies last.

This event is for currently enrolled University of Utah students.

If you have questions about this event or need accommodations to participate, please contact us at lgbt.utah.edu or 801-587-7973.

Black Benatar's Black Magic Cabaret | Friday, April 2 | 7:30pm| Virtual Event



Black Benatar’s Black Magic Cabaret is an eclectic theater spectacle that fuses elements of local performance, magic, and drag performance to bring audiences on a journey through race and cultural allyship in the U.S. As the Ringleader of the ensemble’s circus, Black Benatar commands the stage and acts as the “straight man” to the comedic interludes of her companion, Wyatt Allai, all while showcasing the talents of local performers telling their stories of being queer, black, or other, in the U.S. right now. This event is happening in collaboration with Utah Presents and the College of Social Work. More info and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

Anyone who has questions or needs accommodations to participate in these events can contact the LGBT Resource Center at lgbtrc@sa.utah.edu or 801-587-7973.