Prime suspect in burglary ring taken into custody

SALT LAKE CITY — A prime suspect involved in a massive burglary ring that ranged from Salt Lake to Utah County is now behind bars, thanks to the work of the Unified Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

Josh Corbin, 36, and his girlfriend are now in jail after being arrested Wednesday night for car theft and burglaries, with much of the stolen property taken from newly-built condos in Holladay.

In mid-February, UPD recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but as detectives were closing in on Corbin, he fled in a stolen pick-up truck.

“They were actively trying to allude police but they were able to locate them in an underground parking lot about 21st South and Highland Drive," said UPD Sargeant Melody Cutler.

As officers converged on Corbin and his girlfriend, they rammed two vehicles, damaging one of the Marshal’s vehicles as well as a UPD vehicle, but were taken into custody without further incident, according to Cutler.

Corbin, who is already on probation for burglary and theft, now faces several new felonies, including theft of firearms and aggravated assault.

His alleged co-conspirator and girlfriend, 26 year-old Charlee Hanson, will also be charged.

Detectives are cataloging all the merchandise the pair allegedly stole and are trying to get it back to the rightful owners.

Anyone who is a recent burglary victim or believes that items shown on Fox 13's broadcast of this story might be theirs should call UPD at 801-743-7000.

