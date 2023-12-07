Principal sinks amazing trick shot to win pizza for Hurricane students

HURRICANE, Utah — It's rare when the principal is the most popular man in school, but that's the case in Hurricane thanks to some basketball artistry on the hardcourt.

Hurricane High School Principal Daniel McKeehan issued a challenge to Mountain Mike's, a local pizza restaurant in town, saying if he sank a half-court shot... backwards... that Mountain Mike's would have to provide free pizza to student's at Friday night's basketball game against Virgin Valley.

Mountain Mike's owner Nic Lauritzen accepted the challenge and it was game on.

So with the eyes of a hungry student body upon him, McKeehan took a couple dribbles, got into position and hoisted up... a perfect shot that sent those in the gym into delirium.

But this story goes into overtime as Lauritzen hit social media with a challenge of his own Wednesday, promising even more pizza for students at the next girl's basketball game if McKeehan can hit one of three half-court shots during halftime of the boy's game.

So while students will be watching the scoreboard Friday to see if the Tigers can be victorious in the game, their stomachs might be paying more attention to see if their principal can handle the pressure once again.

