2 dead in Grand County plane crash near Colorado border

Grand County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:33 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 17:42:24-05

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed after a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Utah.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office announced the Hawker 900XP crashed in a remote area near the Colorado border.

The small private jet was a chartered flight from Grand Junction, Colorado to Tacoma, Washington.

Officials confirmed that the pilot and "second in command" were on board and that they will be making next-of-kin notifications.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is released.

