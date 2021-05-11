Pro-Life Utah debuts mobile clinic in front of Planned Parenthood

SALT LAKE CITY — Pro-Life Utah selected a very visible location to debut its new mobile ultrasound clinic Tuesday.

The pink van could not be missed sitting in front of the Planned Parenthood building at 160 South 1000 East in Salt Lake City.

Free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and counseling will be available inside the mobile clinic to help women who are unsure about their options.

"Women don't choose abortion like they choose an ice cream flavor, right?" said Mary Taylor President, Pro-Life Utah. "When a woman chooses abortion, it's generally because she feels she's been backed into a corner like she doesn't have other choices, so we want to, first of all, offer her information so she fully knows what she's doing, but on top of that we want to offer her resources and assistance and help her to overcome whatever obstacle that might be leading her into the abortion clinic."

Planned Parenthood leaders took no issue with the van's choice of parking locations and say they welcome all points of view and took, as long as those opinions are shared in a peaceful manner.

"We acknowledge first amendment rights to publicly gather and disagree with our mission," wrote Karrie Galloway, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah. "However, over the past year we have seen increasingly more aggressive tactics used by anti-abortion groups who aim to intimidate and shame patients who seek safe, legal health care. These tactics disrupt mixed use neighborhoods, making it very difficult for everyone in the neighborhood to carry on day-to-day life and business, and police have often been called to sort out the situation when needed."