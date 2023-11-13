Program encouraging diversity in Utah winter sports expands for upcoming season

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular program meant to encourage diversity in Utah's winter sports is gearing up for another busy season with an expanded capacity.

FOX 13 News reported on "Discover Winter" in January as the state experienced record-breaking snow and one of the longest ski seasons to date.

Now, the program is accepting applications from diverse individuals in Utah who want to hit the slopes.

Winter sports are notoriously not cheap, with some Utah resorts charging over $200 for just a day pass.

Discover Winter is trying to open the door to outdoor recreation for recreators who may not be able to experience it otherwise.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for them to experience the greatest snow on Earth that we love to experience," explained Raelene Davis, CP of marketing and operations at Ski Utah. "Most of these individuals have never seen snow before. So to introduce them to the mountains and the snow, it's a real privilege."

The 2023-2024 season will be the third year of the program and will help 200 people get on the slopes, which is an expanded capacity of 50 participants when compared to last year.

"If I could get more funding, I would do more because we provide the transportation, the lift tickets, the ski and snowboard lessons and all of the gear that they need," Davis explained. "It costs a lot of money to run the program."

To be accepted as a participant, there aren't too many requirements. Applicants have to be either ethnically diverse or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year more than 500 people applied, so leaders of the program are faced with the difficult decision of narrowing the candidate pool down.

"Unfortunately, we do have to turn people away," Davis reflected.

But for those lucky people who do get accepted, Discover Winter hopes to spark a lifelong passion for winter sports.

"By the fourth week, they're skiing down, the beginner runs, and they're just whooping and hollering and having so much fun," Davis explained. It's really great to see."

Applications are due for the upcoming program by November 30. To learn more and apply, click here.