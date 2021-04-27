Watch
Prominent Utah architect, WWII vet dies at 98

Louie Family
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 20:00:44-04

SALT LAKE CITY — William Louie, a Utah architect who designed many of the state's most prominent buildings, has died at 98.

Louie died on April 21.

After serving in World War II in the Army Air Corps, Louie was a member of the first graduating class of the University of Utah's School of Architecture in 1952.

Louie was the first minority and Asian to be licensed as an architect in Utah, and worked for 40 years at the firm of Scott, Louie and Browning. During his career, Louie won numerous honors, including a lifetime achievement award from the American Institute of Architects.

Tooele High School auditorium

Among the many buildings designed by Louie were St. Ann's Catholic Church in Salt Lake City, Holladay Branch Library and the Tooele High School auditorium. He also designed the Chinese Garden at the International Peace Gardens.

St. Ann's Catholic Church

During the war, Louie was an original member of the 354th "Pioneer Mustang" Fight Group.

After retiring, Louie went from design to art as he began painting watercolors of aircraft and nature, winning several awards at the Utah State Fair.

