Property manager charged in connection with fatal Provo house fire passes away

PROVO, Utah — A man who was charged in connection with a house fire that claimed the life of a woman over three years ago has died.

According to his obituary, Homer Dilts Workman passed away Jan. 10 "after a brief illness," which was not specified.

Workman, 72, was the property manager of a house in Provo that burned down in June 2018, killing 48-year-old Donna Clegg.

He and Kelly Ellis, who owned the house, were charged with murder a few months later. Court documents say the city told Ellis and Workman several years earlier that the home could not be rented out until it was brought up to code. Fire department officials said it did not have working smoke alarms, and Workman reportedly shut off the electricity about a month before the fire without telling Clegg or her husband. They were using candles for light, which the fire department said at the time was a possible cause of the fire.

Officials said Clegg died from smoke inhalation. She was reportedly unable to exit the building due to a blocked-off door and blocked exterior windows.

The Utah County Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case last week after learning and confirming that Workman was deceased.