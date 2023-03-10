Provo Canyon closed due to avalanche covering US-189

PROVO, Utah — Provo Canyon has been closed to all traffic Friday afternoon due to an avalanche covering US-189.

LIVE camera below of US-189 avalanche location

The Utah Highway Patrol said the closure is expected to remain in place for 1-2 hours so that crews can clear the road. According to the UHP, the avalanche was caused by mitigation operations in the area.

The US-189 closure is the second of the week as the canyon was also shut down Monday after a similarly-caused avalanche in the Deer Creek Dam area.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story