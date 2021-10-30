Provo mom shares messages after SUV hits son, speeds away

PROVO, Utah — A Provo mom has a warning for parents and drivers just ahead of Halloween weekend after her son was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Police are now looking for the driver, who they said took off from the scene.

As costumed kids wander neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday, 8-year old Henry Cahill will spend his Halloween in the hospital.

His mom, Miranda Cahill, is heartbroken.

"He has staples in legs, and he is completely covered in road rash, he can't stand on his own, because he's missing skin so much, it's just too painful," Cahill explained.

What happened to Henry Thursday evening as he rode his bike home, is now forever seared in Miranda's mind.

She described how Henry was going home from a friend's house. She had gone to the house to pick up Henry's scooter, and he rode his bike home. She drove down the street, while Henry rode his bike on the sidewalk, she said.

He came to a stop at a stop sign and waited, then began to cross the street next to Dixon Middle School in Provo.

"This car was speeding and it just, it didn't slow down, it didn't stop. It just, it hit him," Miranda recounted. "And I saw him go flying."

The single mom watched her son get catapulted back onto the ground. She said his bike ended up 30 feet away on one side of him, while one of his shoes landed 30 feet away on the other side.

The mom wasn't the only person to witness the car hit Henry.

"There was an officer who was actually at the intersection when that happened," said Provo Police Department Master Officer Austin Williams. "And his main focus was the boy, so he jumped out to go check on the boy. And he looked up to see the car speeding away."

While the officer got a look at the car and was able to call out a general description. Master Ofc. Williams relayed that the officer was not able to catch the plate number.

All they really know is that the vehicle is a silver Nissan SUV, model 2018 or older. They said the vehicle will have front end damage.

They're hoping to gather surveillance video from anyone who lives near Dixon Middle School, or info if anyone knows someone with a similarly described SUV that suddenly has damage to the front end.

Police and Miranda hope, for Henry's sake, drivers are extra cautious this weekend so that something like this doesn't happen while kids are out trick-or-treating.

"I would just want drivers to be vigilant, to not be playing with their phones, to not be fixing their radio. Just paying attention," Miranda said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Miranda cover Henry's medical bills and other costs associated with his recovery.