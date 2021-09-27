Provo officer injured during Feb. shooting back on the beat

PROVO, Utah — A Provo police officer injured after being shot twice by a suspect in February is back on the job.

The Provo Police Department tweeted Monday that Officer John Oseguera had returned to duty.

"After several months of recovery due to gun shot wounds, Officer Oseguera is now back on the road!," the tweet read.

Oseguera was shot twice in his lower extremities during a confrontation with Keith Justin Taylor at the Vista Ridge Apartments on Feb. 25. Police had been called to the scene after receiving calls of an armed man acting erratically.

After spending just a few days in the hospital, Oseguera, who also suffered a shrapnel wound to his head, was released from the hospital and has spent months rehabilitating.

Today, Officer Oseguera was released from the hospital. He was met by officers from numerous agencies and hospital staff who assisted him one week ago today.



"During his recovery, Officer Oseguera always kept his positive and happy spirit. The Oseguera family appreciates all the love and support," the department said.

Taylor was originally arrested on three first-degree felony counts of attempted aggravated murder, as well as one third-degree count of felony discharge of a firearm.