Provo Airport to reopen following plane crash investigation

PROVO, Utah — More than 48 hours after a plane crashed at Provo Airport, killing one person and prompting an investigation, officials announced the airport would reopen Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The plane crashed Monday shortly after 11:30 a.m. on the main runway of the airport. There was no damage to the runway during the crash, but the airport was closed as it only has one runway.

Officials later identified the man who died as the pilot of the aircraft, 62-year-old Nathan Ricks of Alpine. Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin.

Additionally, three other passengers in the plane suffered various injuries. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while two others walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

After the crash, officials shut down the airport completely in order for an investigation to proceed. Incoming and departing flights out of the airport were cancelled during the closure.

Initially, it was predicted the airport would reopen Tuesday afternoon, however, the reopening was pushed back to "no earlier than Thursday morning."

In an update Wednesday afternoon, officials said the investigation as well as cleanup and remediation of the runway safety area had wrapped up and the airport anticipated reopening by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.