Provo police chief resigns effective immediately; claims fit 'not sustainable'

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Chief formally resigned from his role this weekend, just a few weeks from marking his one year anniversary on the job.

Chief Fred Ross said in a statement that he determined his fit within the department was "not sustainable."

“It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the Chief has been determined to not be sustainable," Ross said. "After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as Chief of Police.”

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Capt. Troy Beebe as acting Provo Police Chief.

Ross was appointed as police chief in November 2021 after serving in the same role with the Utah Transit Authority Police Department. The reasons for Ross' departure are still unknown.

Beebe has served with the Provo Police Department for 24 years and with the Utah County Sheriff's Office for five years.

“Provo is the community I grew up in and where I’ve chosen to serve professionally,” said Beebe in a statement. “We will move forward doing what we do best: community policing and crime prevention.”