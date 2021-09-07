Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Provo police dog retires after 8 years with department

items.[0].image.alt
Provo police department
241495588_4402620529781595_4224746877709317106_n.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:21:05-04

PROVO, Utah — A Prove police K9 officer is retiring after eight years with the department.

241485808_4402621096448205_3334706115081181318_n.jpg

Mira, who worked as a bomb detection dog, conducted hundreds of bomb sweeps for marathons, parades, concerts, and sporting events during her service.

241459444_4402620676448247_7170890445136658123_n.jpg

According to the department, she responded to numerous schools when they had bomb threats, went on several unattended package calls and helped a hospital quickly open back up its emergency room after a bomb threat.

241443138_4402620966448218_974566563200267524_n.jpg

She even found a stolen block of C4.

Mira will be living with Provo Police Officer Lewis as a pet where she will have fun camping and eating unhealthy!

241497774_4402620419781606_8696851039814115596_n.jpg

Great job and happy retirement, Mira!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere