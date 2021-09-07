Provo police dog retires after 8 years with department

PROVO, Utah — A Prove police K9 officer is retiring after eight years with the department.

Provo police department

Mira, who worked as a bomb detection dog, conducted hundreds of bomb sweeps for marathons, parades, concerts, and sporting events during her service.

Provo police department

According to the department, she responded to numerous schools when they had bomb threats, went on several unattended package calls and helped a hospital quickly open back up its emergency room after a bomb threat.

Provo police department

She even found a stolen block of C4.

Mira will be living with Provo Police Officer Lewis as a pet where she will have fun camping and eating unhealthy!

Provo police department

Great job and happy retirement, Mira!