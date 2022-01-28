Provo police looking for individual responsible for laser strikes on aircraft

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department is looking for an individual who they believe is responsible for aiming a laser pointer at the eyes of pilots flying over the city.

In a video shared on Facebook, the department reported that since last October, there's been 11 reports of laser strikes on aircraft.

Shining a laser at or near aircraft can distract and or temporarily blind the pilot, putting the lives of many innocent passengers at risk, the Federal Aviation Administration explained in an informational video.

Earlier this week, a University of Utah AirMed crew member was temporarily blinded in one eye when the helicopter they were flying in was hit with a laser strike. That incident occurred in the Sugar House area.

The FAA reports that consequences for laser strikes range from fines up to $250,000 to up to five years in jail.

If you have information about any of these incidents, call Provo Dispatch at 801-852-6210 or e-mail Officer Brough at sbrough@provo.org.