Provo school bus with students inside causes rollover accident

PROVO, Utah — No injuries were reported after a school bus caused a rollover accident in Provo on Tuesday.

Police said the school bus had students aboard when it failed to yield at the intersection at 1100 West and 1150 South just before 7 a.m. The bus struck a car, causing it to roll on its side.

No one aboard the bus was injured, but a person in the car was taken to the hospital by a family member as a precautionary measure.

A police spokesperson told FOX 13 News that impairment is not suspected in the accident.