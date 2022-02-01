Watch
Provo school bus with students inside causes rollover accident

FOX 13
Provo school bus crashed into vehicle near 1100 West and 1150 South
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:59:52-05

PROVO, Utah — No injuries were reported after a school bus caused a rollover accident in Provo on Tuesday.

Police said the school bus had students aboard when it failed to yield at the intersection at 1100 West and 1150 South just before 7 a.m. The bus struck a car, causing it to roll on its side.

No one aboard the bus was injured, but a person in the car was taken to the hospital by a family member as a precautionary measure.

A police spokesperson told FOX 13 News that impairment is not suspected in the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
