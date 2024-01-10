Watch Now
Provo schools to be delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Posted at 10:20 PM, Jan 09, 2024
PROVO, Utah — Due to current weather conditions that are expected to continue through the morning, the Provo City School District will delay the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday.

The district made the announcement Tuesday after a storm system moved into the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. A similar pattern of poor weather is forecast for Wednesday.

In addition to the start of school delay, the district's transportation system will use the Below Bench Pickup locations in the morning.

