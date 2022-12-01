Public comment shows support for mini-bottle sales in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Public comment shows support for mini-bottles to be sold once again in Utah, according to figures provided to FOX 13 News.

Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services provided a breakdown of public comments submitted for an administrative rule change that would allow for the small-sized bottles to be sold in state-run liquor stores.

Of the 481 formal public comments submitted to the rule, 384 were in favor of allowing the sales and 157 were in opposition. The DABS Commission was expected to vote on whether to allow the sales at its Tuesday meeting, but it was delayed to give themselves more time to review the comments.

The commission previously voted for the sales, but it was contingent upon the public comment period for the rule. The push for mini-bottles to return has been largely driven by rural areas, who have said tourists have complained about being forced to purchase full-size bottles when all they'd like is one drink.