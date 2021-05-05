Watch
Public invited to weigh in on future development of Draper prison site

Posted at 10:46 PM, May 04, 2021
DRAPER, Utah — The State of Utah is asking the public for input on what will become of the current state prison site in Draper once it becomes vacant.

A new prison facility is currently under construction on the far west side of Salt Lake City. It is expected to be completed mid-2022.

Once the new site is built and the prison inmates and operations have been moved, the Draper site will be demolished and turned into what state officials are calling "The Point."

The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority was formed to oversee the redevelopment process, and it is asking Utahns to take a survey on what they'd value most in the new 600-acre site.

The authority has also released a draft plan that can be viewed here.

