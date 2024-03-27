Public to vote on changing Cedar High mascot from 'Reds' back to 'Redmen'

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A controversial topic has been brought back around in southern Utah.

After changing Cedar High Schoolers from "The Redmen" to "The Reds" five years ago, the Iron County School Board is considering bringing back the old mascot. At the end of the meeting Tuesday night, the school board decided they will put it on a ballot for residents to vote at the earliest convenience, by the November election.

Tamra Borchardt-Slayton, the band chairperson for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, says calling the Cedar High School mascot "The Redmen" dishonors Native Americans.

“The term ‘Redman’ is a term not recognized within Native American communities as paying respect to the history and legacy of this nation's first people, but rather a slang term that has been used for over 200 years to attribute racial defamation to native people,” she said.

At the time when Cedar High School adopted "The Redmen," Paiutes living in Iron County were at a low in their tribal history, according to Autumn Gillard, the cultural resource manager for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.

“Paiute Indian tribal members were faced with starvation, low income, epidemic of disease, discrimination, segregation and forced sterilization of our women,” she said.

Some community members, like Cedar High School alumni, are fighting to bring back "The Redmen."

“It's not about a racial slur or any other thing,” said Tyrell Eddy. “It is a badge of honor that they wear.”

Long-time residents take pride in the name.

“’Redmen’ is an honorable and cultural rich Native American name that should be respected, not erased,” said one resident. “The name keeps our community tied to Native American heritage and motivates our youth and community to learn and take pride in our Native American heritage.”

Many Native American residents themselves expressed their support for "The Redmen."

“I understand what the tribe is saying, but they do not speak for every single Native American,” said another resident. “My children and many others found that name prideful.”