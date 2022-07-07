HERRIMAN, Utah — Police are asking the public to avoid a Herriman location due to an ongoing SWAT incident that began at a local restaurant.

A tweet sent out Thursday morning by the Herriman Police Department said there is "no active threat to the community at this time," but that the people should stay away from the 11800 block of South Rushmore Park Lane.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident began with a disturbance at a nearby fast food restaurant involving a female suspect. The woman then ran into the neighborhood and broke into a home.

Police say the woman is armed with a knife, but it is unknown if she has any additional weapons. A shelter in place order has been put in place for the homes directly adjacent to the house where the woman is located.

