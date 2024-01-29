Pump it up! Utah has lowest gas prices in almost all of US

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is known for lots of things that put smiles of faces, but right now it's also making wallets really happy at the gas pump as the state currently has some of the lowest fuel prices in the nation.

Although AAA reports the Utah average for a gallon of regular sitting at $2.64, Gas Buddy shows several stations across northern Utah at much lower prices, some as low as $2.28.

As of Monday, only Wyoming at a penny cheaper is lower than Utah in the U.S., although the Beehive State was the country's cheapest last Thursday.

"Something that could be happening right now, and it's actually helping Utah for a change, is that there's a lot of severe weather happening, particularly in the east coast, Texas, and the severe weather can really hurt oil production, gas production and transportation," said Julian Parades with AAA. "And Utah may not just be feeling it like other states right now. So that's probably helping Utah out."

While some of the biggest weekly changes in gas prices involved rising prices, Utah bucked the trend and dropped a whopping 12 cents per gallon in the last week, according to AAA.

One year ago, Utah gas ran $3.41 a gallon, which was still well below the record high that hit $5.26 in July 2022.

Of course, gas prices always trend downward during the winter months, which means things will start ticking up in the next few weeks as the countdown to summer, and higher gas prices, begins.

"Gas prices won't jump up by a dollar all of a sudden in February, it really will be incremental," said Parades. "Things will just go up steadily, so you might see gas prices go up by maybe five cents a week."