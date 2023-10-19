Pumpkin walk, chili cook-off, horror fest, ghost tours and MORE happening this weekend!

Take advantage of the mild weather and get out to enjoy some community events near you this weekend! There's plenty going on across the entire state.

In addition to all of this weekend fun, be sure to check out the haunted map that will show you around spooky attractions and decorated homes across Utah!

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

North Logan Pumpkin Walk



Hundreds of spooky, glowing pumpkins in Logan this weekend as well as displays and scenes crafted from pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables. After checking out all of the pumpkin art, take a pic in the photo-op area and get a free treat from local businesses. Don't miss this annual tradition that's been happening for decades!

DAVIS COUNTY

Layton Halloween Bash



Layton City is putting on a bash you'll remember with games, prizes, a haunted house, a museum after dark, movie shorts and concessions! The event is FREE for all and happening on Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Layton Amphitheater Plaza.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

City Creek at Folsom Trail celebration



Free food, music, yard games and more will be at this event to celebrate a mural unveiling at the Chity Creek at Folsom Trail in Salt Lake City. Attendees can learn about local causes while also enjoying the new mural and community space the area has been transformed into.

Utah firefighter chili cook-off



More than 20 teams of first responders will gather at America First Field Pavilion in Sandy to compete for the title of best chili! While the competition is all in good fun, the main goal of the event is to raise money for the University of Utah Health Burn Camp programs. Admission is FREE and there will be various activities, including a helicopter landing from the University of Utah airmed. You'll have to buy tickets to indulge in the delicious chilis as well as drinks at the event. Happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday!

Alt Press Fest



Celebrate Utah's DIY-publishing community at this festival hosted at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday. There will be different workshops, panels, activities as well as well as zines, stickers and prints for sale! Happening from noon to 5 p.m. FREE for all!

Pumpkin smash and fall festival



Pumpkin smashing is a highlight of this event but there will also be trick-or-treating, a DJ, petting zoo, games and MORE! Happening at Trolley Square on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Trick or treating on the Plaza



Taylorsville is getting trick or treating in early this year with this event on Saturday at the Centennial Plaza! Bring your jack-o-lantern and visit stations to trick or treat for candy, prizes, toys and swag. There will also be games and other entertainment for the whole family! The event is part of a food drive, so bring a can of food to participate in the good cause. Happening from 4-6 p.m.

Frightmare on 5th at The Leonardo



A Halloween-themed tasting event is taking place at The Leonardo on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to taste food from all over the Salt Lake Valley and beyond. Dressing up is encouraged to get into the festive spirit! It's a FREE event, but a donation of $20 at the door is suggested. Donations benefit The Leonardo!

CopperBOO Halloween Carnival



Copperview Recreation Center is hosting a festive Halloween carnival in Midvale! There will be games, face-painting, costume contests and a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner! The fun is happening on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and is FREE for all!

Wasatch Picture Show



Celebrate the outdoors and films in Utah at this festival on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the short films, live music will help keep the entire family entertained. Proceeds from the event benefit Wasatch Mountain Arts. Tickets required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City sunrise shot ski



This is a Utah tradition! Hundreds of people will line up in Park City and fill their glasses on a ski to raise money for the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club grant program. This year, the goal is to host 1,360 participants and raise $50,000 for a good cause. Head to Park City's historic Main Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the fun!

UTAH COUNTY

Orem City Truck-or-Treat



Kids can wear their costumes and grab a bag of goodies from Orem City, as well as visit individual cars for treats. There will be a garbage truck, construction vehicles, police/fire vehicles and other city vehicles for kids to enjoy as well. A quiet hour for kids with sensory needs will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., but the event overall goes until 2 p.m. at the University Place Mall.

BOOgie Night



Put the boo in boogie! At this adults-only party at Thanksgiving Point, dance 'till you drop and also enjoy card readings, palm readings, photo-ops, face painting, henna and more! Costumes are encouraged and tickets are required! The spooky fun is happening on Saturday from 8-11 p.m.

Spooky Market



Shop from local vendors and enjoy a festive spooky spirit on Saturday in Lindon at the Creator's Collective Spooky Market! Trick-or-treating, photo-ops, music, food trucks, treats, permanent jewelry, ear piercings, a variety of home goods, art and more! Admission is FREE and there will be door prizes for the first 50 shoppers.

Witches Breakfast



Enjoy a yummy breakfast at Thanksgiving Point with your entire family and meet some very witchy visitors! Wear a costume to really get into the holiday mood and maybe win a prize! Tickets are required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Neon Night Run



Squeeze some fitness into your weekend with all the Halloween and spooky vibes with this fun run on Friday in Hurricane. Registration is required and attendees can run in either a 5K or one mile race.

HorrorFest International



Horror fans, this one is for you. Spine-tingling and blood-curdling films are coming to southern Utah this weekend as part of a four-day festival spotlighting independent horror films from every corner of the world. Tickets are required - prepare to scream your heart out!

Hurricane City Fall Fest



Hurricane City is celebrating the season with music, vendors, bounce houses, trunk or treating, movie in the park and more! Don't miss out on the festive fun on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the rec center.

WEBER COUNTY

Utah Ghost Tours



Sneak through tombstones while learning about the ghosts and people who gave Salt Lake City and Ogden a richly haunted history. Cemetery Walks, bus/van tours and more haunted fun will keep you on your toes this weekend. Events are happening in SLC and in Ogden - tickets required!

Fright Train



A portion of the train track at Canyon Meadows park in South Weber will be decorated for the spooky season and kids can get a trick or treat bag on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Train rides are FREE but donations are appreciated! Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the park and beautiful weather after your train ride.

Dia de Los Muertos en Ogden

