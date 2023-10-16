Watch Now
Pursuit standoff shuts down all traffic on I-15

Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 15:10:45-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Traffic is at a standstill in both directions on Interstate 15 near Cedar City while law enforcement officials deal with a suspect who led officers on a pursuit.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the pursuit was taking place in the northbound lanes of the highway when spikes were used to stop the vehicle at Mile Marker 58.

Following the end of the pursuit, the suspect is remaining in their vehicle but not responding to officers.

