Rabid bat found, unusual behavior seen at Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Visitors to one of Utah's most popular national parks need to watch out for bats as much as the beautiful scenery.

Arches National Park announced Thursday that a bat found outside its visitor center tested positive for rabies. Officials added that the park has also received other reports of "unusual bat behavior," including one bite.

The rabid bat at the visitor center was found Friday.

According to the park, less than 1% of bats in nature have rabies, but those that act strangely or contact humans are up to 10 times more likely to have the viral disease.

Visitors are being warned to avoid bats as any small contact is considered to be potential exposure.