Rain barrels distributed to help Utah residents conserve water amid drought

LEHI, Utah — With the drought this year weighing heavy on the minds of many, Utahns are being a chance to help conserve water.

For the eighth year, the Utah River's Council is moving forward with their RainHarvest program.

Beginning Wednesday, around 1,500 Utahns started lining up to grab one of 3,000 rain barrels that are being distributed over the course of three days.

Residents of Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, Park City, and Summit County and customers of Mountain Regional Water were able to purchase the barrels at a subsidized price.

Todd Munger, the Environmental Sustainability Director for Lehi says the first 100 residents were able to get barrels for just $28.

"We're in drought restrictions now and we are trying to request to have residents wait until May 1st, which was Sunday, to start watering their lawns," said Munger.

Which is why Munger is urging people to do their part to conserve water.

"This rain barrel will hold 50 gallons and it's a great resource to utilize for your landscape, your gardens," said Munger.

Zach Frankel, the Executive Director of the Utah Rivers Council says since the program was started they have distributed 8,700 barrels. He says every time it rains enough to fill one of the barrels, more than 430,000 gallons of water can be saved from municipal water supplies.

"We need to really be conscientious about water and really value it and there's nothing more, there's not a better way to value it than reduce how we use water," said Frankel.

Especially during a time, when Frankel says, it's crucial.

"Most of our reservoirs are 60% of normal, some of our reservoirs are reaching their lowest point in recorded history and we're in the third straight year of drought," said Frankel.

By utilizing technology, such as rain barrel water collection, Munger is hoping this will be a step in the right direction in making a difference.

"This is such an awesome opportunity for people residents just to start trying to help out," said Munger.

Barrels will also be distributed in Salt Lake County on Saturday and Summitt County on Sunday.

