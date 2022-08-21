Rains cause massive flooding in Moab; shelter opened for residents

MOAB, Utah — Torrential downpours turned parts of Moab into a raging river Saturday as floods caused officials to warn people to stay away.

The National Weather Service reported up to 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in Moab on Saturday night.

Video shared with FOX 13 News by Julianne Waters and Scott Griffiths showed water flowing down Main Street through the center of town and inside at least one local business.

Restaurant flooded in video below (Courtesy: Scott Griffiths)

Moab struck by massive flooding

Parts of Highway 191 have been reopened, but the Grand County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook for people to avoid downtown as roads in the area remain shut down.

Video below shows Main Street in Moab flooded (Courtesy: Erin Keele)

Erin Keele Moab Video

Due to the floodwaters, the City of Moab is telling residents who feel unsafe that the Spanish Trail Arena at 3641 South U.S. 191 is open and available to be used as a shelter.

Please avoid Main Street through downtown Moab and side streets from 100 north to 300 South because of downtown flooding. We will update as new info is available. This is an image if S Main at 100 S for reference. pic.twitter.com/r5bT4OLGCz — City of Moab, Utah (@CityofMoab) August 21, 2022

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Grand County and will be in effect until 1 a.m.