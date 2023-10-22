Rally in support of Palestine held at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A rally was held Saturday afternoon at the Utah State Capitol in support of Palestine amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstration was organized by multiple groups: Palestinian Solidarity Utah, Arabs in Utah, Emerald Project SLC, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

It was a chance for people to come together to show their support for the people of Palestine. The Associated Press reports that 4,385 people have been killed in Gaza, while the death toll in Israel is 1,400 as of Saturday.

Part of the rally's mission was to call for an end to "human rights violations," a press release said, as well as calling for an end to the United States aiding Israel.