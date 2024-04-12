Rapper Bad Bunny withdraws lawsuit after fan takes down concert footage

SALT LAKE CITY — The rapper and singer Bad Bunny has withdrawn their lawsuit Thursday against the man who recorded and posted footage of his Salt Lake City concert on social media after they were removed.

Court documents state Bad Bunny dismissed the suit because the infringing videos were removed from YouTube and the plaintiff "understands that the videos will not be reinstated."

Attorneys for Bad Bunny filed the lawsuit in March, naming a man from Spain as the defendant. The man is accused of posting videos of 10 songs from the Utah concert on his YouTube channel, which the lawyers say infringes on the Puerto Rican star's copyright.

That lawsuit originally sought an injunction to prevent the defendant from posting more videos allegedly infringing on their copyright, asking for either $150,000 per video posted or profits from the YouTube video ad revenue.

In the motion, Bad Bunny would also reserve the right to refile the lawsuit if those videos were re-uploaded online "in any capacity."