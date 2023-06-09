Rare moose triplets spotted frolicking with mom in Summit Park

SUMMIT PARK, Utah — One of the cutest sights seen around Utah recently is also a tad rare as a set of moose triplets have been spotted over the last few days.

The calves and mama moose were first seen in the Summit Park area earlier this week.

Tiffany Quilter

While seeing the calves in nature is nothing out of the ordinary, the chance of spotting triplets doesn't happen that often. Moose triplets were found in Canada in 2018, with wildlife biologist and author Chris Fisher saying it was a "highly unusual situation," according to the CBC.

The three Utah triplets have caused quite the excitement.

"These three little ones are rambunctious, I caught them on my outside cameras frolicking in the puddles from the snowmelt and having the zoomies," wrote Tiffany Quilter.

Tiffany Quilter

Quilter added that it's believed the triplets' mom charged at some Summit Park residents before giving birth, but with good reason.

"She was so miserable carrying triplets!"