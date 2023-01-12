Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school

SALT LAKE CITY — No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.

That's what happened Wednesday morning when Chris Herrmann went to work at Whittier Elementary School in Salt Lake City and found thousands of tiny circles covering the playground court following the overnight storm.

"I would consider this a rare weather phenomenon!," wrote Herrmann on the Utah Weather Authority Facebook page, and he'd be right.

FOX 13 News Chief Meteorologist Allison Croghan guesses the bubbles were most likely tiny air pockets that had formed under the ice, either from air in the porous concrete trying to escape or a fast freeze with snow underneath.

Herrmann added that he's worked at the school for 10 years and had never seen anything like what he witnessed Wednesday.

Chris Herrmann

Of course, not everyone may be too keen to see all those tiny circles, especially those who suffer from trypophobia, which is a fear or disgust of closely packed holes, according to Healthline.

Someone on the Facebook page asked if Herrmann had cracked all the bubbles like people do with bubble wrap, which would, no doubt, be deliciously satisfying.