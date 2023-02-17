'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah reports to prison to serve sentence

BRYAN, Texas — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah reported to a Texas prison Friday to begin serving her 6 1/2 year sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Shah will serve her time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, which is a minimum-security camp for female inmates, according to FOX News.

In July, Shah pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At the time, she admitted to participating in the massive fraud scheme for nearly a decade, while targeting thousands of people.

Prosecutors said Shah used profits from her fraud to live a life of luxury that included a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with eight fireplaces dubbed “Shah Ski Chalet" in the resort haven of Park City, Utah.

FOX News reports the Shaw will be assigned to a housing unity and will "develop an individual plan with education and psychology staff to work toward reentry into the community."