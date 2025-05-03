Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando named to National Soccer Hall of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY — Major League Soccer legend Nick Rimando can now add "Hall of Fame" to his title.

The most accomplished goalkeeper in Real Salt Lake history was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame Saturday, part of the 2025 class.

"You don't play this sport to get these achievements or accomplishments; you play because you love it," said Rimando. "To know that I'm going to be in the names of some of the best goalkeepers in the United States history, it's just so surreal and I'm just so grateful."

Rimando holds MLS records for career wins, clean sheets, saves and total appearances, all of which remain intact today.

"It goes by fast. I don't ever know my records or how many games I've played," he said. "When you're in the moment, you're in the moment and every year has its different kind of taste to it, but 20 years, a lot of sacrifice and a lot of hard work, to say that I'm in the Hall of Fame is truly special."

He helped bring the first and only major sports championship to Utah when RSL won the MLS Cup in 2009, in penalty kicks.

"That day I was on and I'm happy I was because I could help Real Salt Lake get a championship," said the Hall of Famer.

Rimando came to the Beehive State for soccer, but stayed for the community.

"This is my state. So many memories, so many friendships made, so many relationships that I have here just because of Utah," he said. "I came here not knowing I was going to stay here, but this is home."

He represented the United States at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and notched 223 goalkeeping wins for Real Salt Lake, but the moments he takes pride in the most are with his family.

"After every win or loss, seeing them down there on the field running out to me, just hugging them and them feeling the moment, right? I've always wanted to play in front of my kids and have them be a part of what I've done," said the RSL legend.

And now, his kids get to watch their dad be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

"We're talking about the Hall of Fame, we're talking about my career and I'm just in a good place right now with the Club, in life, and I'm just really happy to be here."